Deelishis And Raymond Santana Are A Vision Of Black Love Basking In Post-Wedded Bliss

The newlyweds also shared inside footage of their Georgia nuptials.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

We love to see Black Love win! Our latest example is “Exonerated 5” member Raymond Santana Jr. and Flavor of Love star Deelishiswho recently tied the knot in June. 

Since their lovely outdoor nuptials in Georgia, the couple has been proudly displaying their post-wedding bliss on Instagram. 

“Happy Friday family,” Santana captioned an Instagram photo with his wife. “Remember to Love. Say what’s in your heart. Live full and die empty. No one is promised tomorrow. Love is life and I'm gonna live it to its fullest.”

Are we the only ones’ who have watering eyes? *pants tears of joy*

We love to see it! We are so happy for the newlyweds. 

(Photos: Monica Morgan/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

