Steph Curry Wears Shoes Honoring Breonna Taylor At Golf Tournament

Written by BET Staff

During his appearance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Steph Curry honored Breonna Taylor by wearing a specialty shoe featuring the late EMT’s name. Curry sported a custom dual-tone Under Armour golf shoes with a painted image of Taylor above the words “Say Her Name,” on the right shoe and her name on the left, according to Footwear News. The Golden State Warrior and NBA champion paid his respects to the 26-year-old who was killed on March 13 when Louisville police officers broke into her apartment with a “no-knock” warrant in a botched drug investigation. RELATED: FX, Hulu And The New York Times Will Feature New Documentary About Life And Death Of Breonna Taylor

Steph honoring Breonna Taylor on his golf shoes during the American Century Championship pic.twitter.com/lHrsqkr8Ot — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2020

Following the end of the tournament, Curry shared his thoughts on what motivated him to want to honor Breonna Taylor’s life: “As life goes on, we’re all using our platforms to shed light on the injustices that are going on. And I wanted to use this opportunity to celebrate her life and continue the impact I think that everybody is trying to have in terms of continuing this meaningful conversation of how we make change for ourselves, the next generation and our kids."

Steph Curry on honoring Breonna Taylor: "I wanted to use this opportunity to celebrate her life." pic.twitter.com/nCjNky0LYu — Chris Montano (@gswchris) July 10, 2020

Having spoken out on the wrongful deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery, Curry and his wife Ayesha attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Oakland, Calif. on June 3.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win,” he captioned in his post. “We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains!” #justiceforgeorgefloyd #breonnataylor #blm.” On June 11, the Lousiville City Council voted unanimously to ban “no-knock” warrants in a new ordinance called “Breonna’s Law.” The life of Breonna Taylor will be featured as one of the episodes of the new FX and Hulu series, The New York Times Presents. Directed by Yoruba Richen (The New Black), the new NYT featured episode will take a closer look at the details about Taylor’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death. The first episode of The New York Times Presents is now available. It is unclear when Taylor’s episode will air.