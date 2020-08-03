Rihanna Reveals That She Felt Like 'A Clown' Before Getting Out Of The Car In Her Most Famous MET Gala Look

For that year's "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, Rihanna wore a canary-colored, fur-trimmed velvet ensemble created by Chinese designer Guo Pei that featured an epic train. Without a doubt, Rihanna's show-stopping arrival was one for the fashion history books as the superstar claimed had the most unforgettable look at the event.

While celebrating the launch of Fenty Skin, the superstar interviewed with Access Hollywood to talk about the head-spinning yellow dress she wore at the 2015 Met Gala.

Rihanna can genuinely pull off any look possible, but admits she didn't feel so confident about one of her most significant fashion moments.

"That night, the choreography of getting in the car and getting out, like, we had to choreograph it," she said. "Who sits at the door? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?," she says.

Rihanna continues, "I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, 'I'm doing too much.' I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm a clown," continued. "People are going to laugh at me. This is like, too much.' I thought that. I circled like, three times, I'm not even joking. And finally, I was like, 'Whatever, let's go. Let's just go. Let's just go.' I know. I don't regret it.'"

Well, Rih pulled off that look, but they didn't come without it's share of memes. Even she laughed at them. 'The frying pan with the egg? Legendary, legendary,' she laughed.

See the full interview below.