Juicy!: Doja Cat Lets Her Curves Shine Through In A Tropical-Inspired Versace Dress For The 2020 MTV VMAs

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Although the red carpet arrivals were limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doja Cat did not disappoint with her choice to style in high fashion at the 2020 MTV VMAs.
According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the “Say So” singer is wearing a shimmery Versace dress from the fashion house’s 2020 Spring/Summer RTW collection.
If you look closely, you may notice the eye-catching backless dress features a low-cut neckline with trendy floral embellishments.
As if her tropical look wasn’t enough to secure accolades, Doja expertly completed her award show dress with matching body jewels, romantic makeup, a long-braided ponytail featuring stylish baby hairs.
We love it!
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)
