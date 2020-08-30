Juicy!: Doja Cat Lets Her Curves Shine Through In A Tropical-Inspired Versace Dress For The 2020 MTV VMAs

Although the red carpet arrivals were limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doja Cat did not disappoint with her choice to style in high fashion at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the “Say So” singer is wearing a shimmery Versace dress from the fashion house’s 2020 Spring/Summer RTW collection.

If you look closely, you may notice the eye-catching backless dress features a low-cut neckline with trendy floral embellishments.