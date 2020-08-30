Juicy!: Doja Cat Lets Her Curves Shine Through In A Tropical-Inspired Versace Dress For The 2020 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2020: Doja Cat Wears A Sexy Versace Dress

Juicy!: Doja Cat Lets Her Curves Shine Through In A Tropical-Inspired Versace Dress For The 2020 MTV VMAs

Of course, the singer's baby hairs made a debut!

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Although the red carpet arrivals were limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doja Cat did not disappoint with her choice to style in high fashion at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the “Say So” singer is wearing a shimmery Versace dress from the fashion house’s 2020 Spring/Summer RTW collection.

If you look closely, you may notice the eye-catching backless dress features a low-cut neckline with trendy floral embellishments. 

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

RELATED | Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Thank Fans For Helping ‘Say So’ Remix Rise To No. 1 On Billboard

As if her tropical look wasn’t enough to secure accolades, Doja expertly completed her award show dress with matching body jewels, romantic makeup, a long-braided ponytail featuring stylish baby hairs. 

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

We love it! 

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC