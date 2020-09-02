Girl Power!: Rihanna Hires Jasmine Sanders For Savage x Fenty

See the campaign photos for new collection donned, “Hyper Real."

Rihanna just dropped some sexy new lingerie for her loyal Savage x Fenty customers, and she’s marking the occasion with a brand new face for the brand! 

Keep scrolling to see how fashion influencer Jasmine Sanders, also known as Golden Barbie, is setting the internet ablaze with her modelesque curves and fashionable campaign shoot.

Sheesh! There is no denying that the 29-year-old beauty looked amazing in her electric blue lacy undergarments as she made her modeling debut for the brand's new collection donned, “Hyper Real."

Want to shop the new collection? The new line is already available on the Savage x Fenty website with prices ranging from $10.95 to $69.95.

Jasmine joins a long list of celebrities spotted in the lingerie brand, including Reginae Carter.

