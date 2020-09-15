Kim Kardashian Responds To Backlash Over Production Of Skims Maternity Line

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Responds To Backlash Over Production Of Skims Maternity Line

The business mogul clapped back and defended her collection.

Published 19 hours ago

Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear has been pretty controversial over the past year. But, now, her latest line is raising a lot of eyebrows — including the ones that belong to the Good Place star Jameela Jamil.

On Saturday, September 12, Kim announced that her Skims brand is launching a maternity line and expecting mothers, including the actress who wasn't too happy about it. Jameela posted a thread to Instagram about the latest products.

"Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online, I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside," the Good Place star, 34, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 13. "You don't need your shape corrected or hidden. You don't need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already."

Kim didn't hesitate to clap back at her critics defending her product. She took to Instagram Stories and shared that her products aren't necessarily slim, but offering support to women while they're growing a baby.

View this post on Instagram

Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside. You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden. You don’t need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already. And if you feel self conscious, you are not the problem, who can blame any of us for feeling bad, our society has failed us immensely, and we as a collective need to put more energy into pushing back against this so we can just let a bitch live! If I ever have a baby I’m welcoming the stretch marks, the new curves and I’m sure as shit not gonna rush to try and snap back, I’m just gonna let my body heal from the Massive event that has occurred inside my body. And look if you’re just doing it for support then great! but for the many I saw saying they need it to look less fat during pregnancy... you look fucking GREAT as you are! ❤️

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," Kim wrote. "Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the time that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after."

Chrissy Teigen also defended her bestie, Kim, by tweeting about the shapewear. What may be great for some, isn't for everyone.

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC