Kim Kardashian Responds To Backlash Over Production Of Skims Maternity Line

Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear has been pretty controversial over the past year. But, now, her latest line is raising a lot of eyebrows — including the ones that belong to the Good Place star Jameela Jamil. On Saturday, September 12, Kim announced that her Skims brand is launching a maternity line and expecting mothers, including the actress who wasn't too happy about it. Jameela posted a thread to Instagram about the latest products.

"Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online, I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside," the Good Place star, 34, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 13. "You don't need your shape corrected or hidden. You don't need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already." Kim didn't hesitate to clap back at her critics defending her product. She took to Instagram Stories and shared that her products aren't necessarily slim, but offering support to women while they're growing a baby.

"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," Kim wrote. "Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the time that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after." Chrissy Teigen also defended her bestie, Kim, by tweeting about the shapewear. What may be great for some, isn't for everyone.

same!! but everyone thinks we actually are dumb enough to believe this makes us smaller. we know it doesn't and no one is telling us that! like give us all some credit, I feel ZERO pressure to be a small pregnant person. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Written by Tira Urquhart