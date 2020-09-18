Big Boss!: Rihanna Signs Lizzo, Willow Smith, Normani, Miguel And More For Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Vol.2

The fashion show was pre-recorded at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on September 13. The show will feature Travis Scott , Ella Mai , Miguel , Mustard , and Roddy Ricch . There will also be special appearances by Lizzo , Big Sean , Christian Combs , Laura Harrier , Normani , Paloma Elsesser , Paris Hilton , Rico Nasty , and Willow Smith .

New York Fashion Week was a little different this year with the social distancing guidelines. That being so, most brands opted to present their collection virtually or not at all. Well, being the icon she is, Rihanna didn't let that stop her shine. The mogul is back with her highly anticipated SAVAGE X FENTY fashion show vol.2 for Amazon.

Last year, the star-studded fashion show took place in New York at the Barclay's Center with performances by Big Sean and Fat Joe. Our phones were taken away for the event's duration while the recording took place, but I must say it was the season's best show, so it was well worth it.

Being the boss that she is, Rihanna served as Executive Producer and Creative Director of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which will appear on Amazon Prime on October 2, 2020. The show will celebrate the new Fall 2020 collection where styles to shop in Amazon Fashion's store and Savage X Fenty.

The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality with sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X.