Rihanna Partners With Christian Combs For First-Ever Savage x Fenty Men's Collection

Savage X Fenty will launch a brand-new capsule collection of menswear-inspired styles with collection collaborator and brand ambassador, Christian Combs. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. at Savage X Fenty will drop Friday, October 2.

Styled for both men and women, the highly-anticipated capsule features satin monogram-print pajamas, woven boxers, and knit boxers and trunks, all with a Savage edge.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

