Rihanna Partners With Christian Combs For First-Ever Savage x Fenty Men's Collection

The capsule drops on October 2nd.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Savage X Fenty will launch a brand-new capsule collection of menswear-inspired styles with collection collaborator and brand ambassador, Christian Combs. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. at Savage X Fenty will drop Friday, October 2.

Styled for both men and women, the highly-anticipated capsule features satin monogram-print pajamas, woven boxers, and knit boxers and trunks, all with a Savage edge. 

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

(Photo: Savage x Fenty)

Christian Combs worked hand-in-hand with Rihanna to push the boundaries of individuality and create versatile styles that can be worn by everyone. The collection consists of 11-pieces with sizes from S – XXXL. 

“I am honored to be working with a multi-faceted talent like Rihanna, who represents diversity across all her FENTY brands” said Christian.

Prices for the collection range from $12.92 - $69.95.

(Photo: Savage x Fenty)

(Photo: Savage X Fenty)

