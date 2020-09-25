Rihanna Partners With Christian Combs For First-Ever Savage x Fenty Men's Collection

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Savage X Fenty will launch a brand-new capsule collection of menswear-inspired styles with collection collaborator and brand ambassador, Christian Combs. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. at Savage X Fenty will drop Friday, October 2.
Styled for both men and women, the highly-anticipated capsule features satin monogram-print pajamas, woven boxers, and knit boxers and trunks, all with a Savage edge.
“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”
Related | Big Boss!: Rihanna Signs Lizzo, Willow Smith, Normani, Miguel And More For Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Vol.2
Christian Combs worked hand-in-hand with Rihanna to push the boundaries of individuality and create versatile styles that can be worn by everyone. The collection consists of 11-pieces with sizes from S – XXXL.
“I am honored to be working with a multi-faceted talent like Rihanna, who represents diversity across all her FENTY brands” said Christian.
Prices for the collection range from $12.92 - $69.95.
(Photo: Savage X Fenty)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS