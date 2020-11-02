Actual Twins!: Kyla Pratt's Daughter Went As Her Mom's Iconic Character Penny Proud For Halloween

Kyla Pratt left fans in a state of confusion after she posted a series of Halloween photos showing her baby girl dressed as Penny Proud. Keep scrolling to see the Instagram pics that have fans doing a double take!

Over the weekend, the celebrity mom posted these photos showing her daughters Lyric Kai, 9, and Liyah Kilpatrick, 7, styling in Halloween costumes.

Take a look at how Liyah transformed into an adorable red-haired princess while Lyric Kai embodied her mother’s iconic cartoon character, Penny Proud from “The Proud Family.”