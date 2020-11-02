Actual Twins!: Kyla Pratt's Daughter Went As Her Mom's Iconic Character Penny Proud For Halloween

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Kyla Pratt left fans in a state of confusion after she posted a series of Halloween photos showing her baby girl dressed as Penny Proud. Keep scrolling to see the Instagram pics that have fans doing a double take!
Over the weekend, the celebrity mom posted these photos showing her daughters Lyric Kai, 9, and Liyah Kilpatrick, 7, styling in Halloween costumes.
Take a look at how Liyah transformed into an adorable red-haired princess while Lyric Kai embodied her mother’s iconic cartoon character, Penny Proud from “The Proud Family.”
Amazed by the shocking resemblance between the actress and her daughter? You’re not the only one. Even celebrities revealed they experienced a mix-up.
“Lmao, why I thought this was you?! I was so confused,” Issa Rae playfully commented on the images.
After a series of comments highlighting their close resemblances, Keke Palmer chimed in: “I need her to do a live-action movie PERIOD!”
YES! Could you imagine? In fact, it is way more possible than you’d imagine thanks to Lyric’s acting background. Back in 2019, the actress’ daughter made her show business debut when she booked her first national commercial with Wal-Mart.
We'd love to see it!
She's turning more than a few heads.
