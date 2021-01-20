A Style Icon!: Michelle Obama Wears A Statement-Making Raspberry Suit For The 2021 Inauguration

Former First Lady and style icon Michelle Obama attended the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday, showing her support for the new administration's highly anticipated and historic day.
Michelle Obama also made a point to support a Black designer. She was chic and camera ready in a raspberry-hued wool coat with a matching turtleneck sweater and trousers by Black American fashion designer Sergio Hudson. Mrs. Obama completed her polished look with a gold belt, black leather gloves and a simple black mask. The Chicago native styled her caramel highlighted tresses with a side part and bouncy curls for the momentous day.
The former first lady never disappoints when it comes to her fashion choices. She always looks classy yet stylish, and is known for supporting Black and up-and-coming designers.
What a wonderful day of celebration!
(Photo: Getty Images)
