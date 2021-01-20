A Style Icon!: Michelle Obama Wears A Statement-Making Raspberry Suit For The 2021 Inauguration

Former First Lady and style icon Michelle Obama attended the Biden-Harris inauguration on Wednesday, showing her support for the new administration's highly anticipated and historic day.

Michelle Obama also made a point to support a Black designer. She was chic and camera ready in a raspberry-hued wool coat with a matching turtleneck sweater and trousers by Black American fashion designer Sergio Hudson. Mrs. Obama completed her polished look with a gold belt, black leather gloves and a simple black mask. The Chicago native styled her caramel highlighted tresses with a side part and bouncy curls for the momentous day.