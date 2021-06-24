Legacy!: Michael Jordan Poses With WNBA Players In Honor Of The Jordan Brand's 25th Anniversary

Jordan Brand’s WNBA Family is a group of emerging superstars leaving their mark on the global game. Since the beginning, Jordan Brand athletes have captured the namesake’s strength, form, and finesse. These women in the WNBA are no different. By investing in the women’s game and the breadth of talent on the Jordan brand roster, they shape the future of basketball culture. Jordan Brand is championing the women’s game, acknowledging these athletes’ talent, grace, and natural force. “The Jordan Brand is bigger than one person. It’s a family that has transcended basketball and influenced other sports, entertainment, art, and more. And we are continuing to expand our Brand family, even more, today with the addition of these WNBA athletes, who all play an extremely important part in who we are and what we represent as Jordan Brand,” says Michael Jordan via a press release.

(Photo: Ming Smith)















“We’ve seen our entire culture shift these past few years and are entering a new era for the game as the WNBA celebrates its 25th anniversary. We wanted to capture this powerful moment in time, and Ming Smith was the perfect person to do that,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President. The iconic photographs were shot by Ming Smith, the first Black woman to have her work acquired by New York’s Museum of Modern Art. In addition to the talent in front of the camera, the team behind the project also included Global Fashion Director Carlos Nazario and Nicola Vassell, the founder of the first Black-owned gallery in Chelsea. They both contributed their expertise to the creation of these powerful images. “The family image portion of the shoot was beautiful because the girls and MJ started interacting with each other as any close-knit family would at a family gathering of women. The sincere laughter, joy and honor was great to witness. They all had beautiful strong auras and they knew how to relax and have command over their bodies,” Smith says about the iconic photoshoot.

“Anytime I’m working with an athlete or dancer, it is very exciting because not only do they have a strong opinion about how they want to look, but they also usually have a good idea of what’s going to work on their body so it’s a nice dialogue to have. They are in control of their bodies and for me, it’s always about the dialogue and the journey of getting to the place where they feel really great with their look,” Carlos Nazario says. Congratulations to the superstars of the WNBA! This is a step towards a male dominated industry becoming more inclusive.

Written by Tira Urquhart