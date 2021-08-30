Diddy’s Girls Walk The Dolce Gabbana SS 21, Ciara, Meg Thee Stallion, Normani, And More Attend!

Trending:

Black Women always get it poppin’.

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 30, 2021 / 01:25 PM

Written by Ezinne Mgbeahuruike

Dolce Gabbana put on a stellar show for the SS 21’ Couture show highlighting the Alta Mode collection with a star-studded audience. Guests like J.Lo, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, and Doja Cat attended the show in Venice, Italy. 

Diddy’s girls made a surprise runway appearance serving face wearing diamonds glistening under the Vatican sky. Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, and Normani got the party vibin’ with slow wines and sexy long gowns. 

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson blew the crowd away in a stunning golden ball gown channeling a Disney princess, wowing us with her soulful voice. 

Here are some of the moments from the runway show.

(Photo: Getty Images)

