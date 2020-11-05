Soul Train Awards 2020: Summer Walker Served Old Hollywood Glam At The 2019 Awards

As we countdown to the 2020 Soul Train Awards, airing November 29 at 8/9c, we are revisiting some of the most memorable fashions moments from the highly-regarded show!

Singer Summer Walker won the Best New Artist Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

She wowed us in this white satin two-piece pants set, showing off her perfect figure. And her hair was styled to perfection in curled bob giving us old Hollywood glam.