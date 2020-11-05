Soul Train Awards 2020: Summer Walker Served Old Hollywood Glam At The 2019 Awards

Summer Walker

Soul Train Awards 2020: Summer Walker Served Old Hollywood Glam At The 2019 Awards

The 2020 awards will debut virtually on Nov. 29 at 8/9c.

As we countdown to the 2020 Soul Train Awards, airing November 29 at 8/9c, we are revisiting some of the most memorable fashions moments from the highly-regarded show! 

Singer Summer Walker won the Best New Artist Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 17, 2019. 

She wowed us in this white satin two-piece pants set, showing off her perfect figure. And her hair was styled to perfection in curled bob giving us old Hollywood glam.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Summer Walker poses with award for "Best New Artist" at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Getty Images)

The “Playing Games” vocalist, who just released her debut album, Over It, accepted one of the show’s most coveted awards with a simple yet heartfelt speech before quickly exiting the stage.

“Hi, thank you so much, I didn’t expect this. Thank you LVRN and thank you London On Da Track, I really appreciate it.”

We can't wait to see what she wears this year!

Written by Tira Urquhart

