See Toya's Adorable, Floral-Themed Baby Shower Thrown By Reginae Carter

Her bump is blossoming, just like this party.

Published 15 hours ago

We have been living for Toya Wright's pregnancy photos and outfits. We mean, how could we not? She's been killing her entire pregnancy! Remember her over-the-top gender reveal party with skywriting? So, of course, her baby shower was amazing.

The mommy-to-be had a floral themed baby shower this weekend hosted by her daughter Reginae Carter at Day Dreams in ATL and she was absolutely adorable in her floral outfit from Lint Boutique.

See all the fun below:

Issa pamper party! #funtimes

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

What’s understood don’t have to be explained. #Igoheadfirstformine 💓

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

We can't wait for Toya's baby girl Reign to arrive!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Toya Wright via Instagram)

