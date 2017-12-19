See Why Serena Williams Is Stressed AF And Turning To Social Media (Again) For Mommy Advice

Serena Williams is still adjusting to parenthood like any non-celeb: by asking other people WTF to do! Last week, she proverbially phoned a friend to ask what's good with breastfeeding . Now she needs some help with teething! Cutie patootie future mogul Alexis Olympia Ohanian 's chompers are coming in — and unfortunately it hurts as bad as it would for any non-future-mogul baby!

Earlier this week, Serena sent a plea out via Instagram to fellow mommies.

"Teething- aka the devil - is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working," Serena wrote. "It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone??"

First of all, our heart swells from the genuine motherly concern coming across here. For someone who said in a Vanity Fair profile that she wasn't experienced with children, she seems to be doing amazing, sweetie! Number-one secret to being a mom is unconditional love, anyway, and seems like she's got it in the bag on that front.

Someone get a frozen spoon for this baby to chew ASAP! Meanwhile her hubby, Alexis Ohanian Sr., is out here playing "baby" football... at least he's keeping his baby girl distracted and giving her mommy a much-needed break.