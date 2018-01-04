J.Rod's Partner Workout Is All The Inspo You Need To Get It In At The Gym This Year

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has been absolutely glowing since making her relationship official with her 42-year-old bae, Alex Rodriguez! We can't seem to keep their names out of our mouths or off our timelines — not that we'd want too!

The loving duo stays giving us exclusive views of their lavish dinner dates, showing off their matching fashions, and who can forget when they almost broke the internet with their saucy Vanity Fair cover? As if we needed any more reasons to label the power couple — affectionately known as J.Rod — complete and utter #couplegoals, the romantic duo stepped up their relationship by hitting the football field and track to get in some fitness work on the bleachers. Peep their workout below:

Get ready y'all, because if they keep this up, we're predicting that the new saying of 2018 will be: if we can't work out like J.Lo and A. Rod, what we doing?

Written by Tweety Elitou