The Internet Destroys Alexis Skyy Over Her Hospital 'Photoshoot'

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Just last week, folks were putting their prayers up for Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap, who welcomed their one-pound baby girl, Alayia, to the world three months early after a tumultuous delivery. But this week they're trolling the new mommy for her latest photo op. The pic shows the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star serving her best angles by her hospital bed wearing a full face of makeup, a Nike 'fit and quoting a powerful Bible verse, but social media dragged Alexis in the comments.
The comments quickly piled up with attacks like, "If I had a preemie, going out & social media would be the LAST thing on my mind! Sad & pathetic" and "She trying do photo shoots in the hospital like b***h sit down." While a few fans have come to the 23-year-old's defense, saying that they're glad to see her doing well, the best defense came from her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Fetty Wap.
See his clapback below:
Even one of the rapper's other baby mamas came to Alexis' aid and hit the trolls with an epic clapback of her own.
People use social media as outlets for all sorts of reasons — businesses, blogs, fitness, selfies, feelings and so much more. Alexis has been active on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts while tending to Alayia and recovering herself. So we want to know, would you share to social media while your newborn is in the hospital?
(Photos From Left: Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.
COMMENTS