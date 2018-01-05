Alexis Skyy's Complicated Delivery Results In 1-Pound Baby Girl With Fetty Wap

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Prayers up for Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap who welcomed a baby girl three months early yesterday (Jan. 4). We reported on the tumultuous labor earlier this week when Alexis was rushed to the hospital after the reality star’s water broke prematurely, and although both mama and baby Alayia are both doing OK, TMZ says that “they are mostly out of the woods.”
Alayia weighs a little over one pound and has been placed in an incubator. Fetty was by Alexis' side the entire time and still is. Alexis gave birth via C-section after her water broke early Tuesday. This is Alexis' first child and Fetty's fourth. He even has one more on the way with a different baby mama. Obviously, he’s not new to this, which is probably why he was able to keep Alexis in good spirits earlier this week when she entered the hospital.
(Photos from Left: Prince Williams/WireImage, Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
