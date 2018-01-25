Diddy's Workout Leggings Are The Best Thing On Instagram This Week

Watch him hit his "Diddy" dance!

Published 5 hours ago

Over 1.7 million people viewed Diddy's page to see him turning up after his workout while rocking some Adidas leggings. And TBH, it’s been by far the best IG video of 2018. Will Smith, you may have some competition on the 'gram

This is my MOOD after a good workout!!! @kingcombs @pjkev @bay_swag

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Instagram remained obsessed with the mogul showing off his infamous 2001 dance moves after his gym session while rocking some compression pants that proves he never skips legs day! Diddy, true to form, had everyone lit AF while moving to G-Dep‘s “Let’s Get It.” Only Diddy can make leggings a fly style move for men in the gym.

When life is good, that’s what you do — just dance. Rock, rock on, Diddy!

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

