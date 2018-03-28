College Students Can Win A FREE Cardi B Concert For 'Most Swipes Right' On Tinder

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Cardi B attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Get to swiping! Okurrrrrr.

You tryna party with Cardi? It may be much easier that you think.

Turns out, the popular dating appTinder just announced their first ever nationwide college competition and the school with the most swipes gets a free Cardi B concert to close out the school year. 

Yeah, you read that correctly!

And it seems like the influential Bodak Yellow rapper is quite excited about her new partnership with the dating app as she took to Instagram to give a few details:

"College students have been huge supporters of me and my music, so I'm super excited to show them some love by performing an exclusive concert on the winning campus thanks to Tinder," Cardi shared about her new partnership with the dating app known for helping you get to know a potential date by swiping right.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The competition, which began March 27, is a bracket-style “Swipe Off” with each round lasting 2-4 days (depending on the round).
  • Tinder will announce the top 64 on March 30.
  • After five rounds, the most right-swiped school will be crowned the winner, which will be announced on April 18!

Click here for the complete details.

Okurrrrrr, college students pull out your phones and start swiping right—on Tinder that is!

