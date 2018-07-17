See Khloe Kardashian Flaunt Her 33-Lb Weight Loss In Spandex

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Khloe Kardashian’s snapback game is TOO real! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her app yesterday (July 17) that she has dropped a whopping 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True Thompson, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. How did she celebrate? With an Instagram post, of course, showing off her sleek physique in a spandex ‘fit.
She says a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active” is what shed the pounds. “After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” she explained.
“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Khloe added.
“I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”
“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she continued.
“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress,” said Kardashian. “And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”
Aside from her workouts, KoKo is shifted to a low-carb diet made up mainly of protein and produce.
“I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” she wrote on her app last month. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”
Sounds hard, no? Well, Khloe says, “I promise it’s easier to follow than it sounds.”
(Photo: Backgrid)
