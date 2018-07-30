Remy Ma Calls Papoose The 'Pregnancy Police' During An Adorable Doctor's Visit

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Remy Ma and Papoose are so excited about their new addition to the Mackie family. The expectant parents recently shared an adorable moment during a recent visit to check on their unborn baby.
Sharing an update on baby Mackie, Remy dished, "So. they have me drinking apple juice because she needs the baby to turn over and I guess like 2-3 minutes after I drink this sugary juice it goes to the baby. Like all kids, babies love sugar so this is supposed to help the baby turn."
The momma-to-be quickly turned the camera on her unsuspecting husband who has showing a little too much love to their little one. "In the mean time in between she printed out some sonogram pictures so that this maniac aka the pregnancy police aka Papoose could look at it. Look at ya mans," before panning to her husband adorably kissing pictures of her sonogram.
Earlier this summer, Remy Ma and Papoose revealed that they were expecting their first child together in a video celebrating their wedding vow renewal ceremony.
Take a look at the adorable moment below:
