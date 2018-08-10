Biggie's Daughter Turns 25, Celebrates With A Sexy Lingerie Shoot

NEW YORK: Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in New York City, 6th December 1995. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Biggie's Daughter Turns 25, Celebrates With A Sexy Lingerie Shoot

"I hope I make 25 billion dollars this year!"

Published 3 days ago

Ready to feel old? T'yanna Dream Wallace, a.k.a. the only daughter of The Notorious B.I.G., turned 25 yesterday (Aug. 9) and celebrated with a sexy lingerie shoot. In case you weren't aware, the newly minted 25-year-old has been running her own shop, Notoriouss, in Brooklyn over the past year where you can find Biggie everything and more hip-hop-influenced goods.

Interestingly, her saucy b-day shoot comes right after Kylie Jenner shared her lingerie photo shoot for her 21st birthday to announce her latest makeup collection. Both shoots included pink backdrops and similar creative.

PARTY TIME WITH MY GIRLS BECAUSE THE BIRTHDAY COLLECTION LAUNCHES IN 1 HOUR! 💗🥂

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Who do you think did it better: T'yanna or Kylie?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style