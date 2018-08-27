Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $240k Car To Twin With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. / AFP / Angela Weiss (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old mother even bought wigs to match her new whip.

Over the weekend, Kanye West surprised his wife, Kim Kardashianwith a gift to help her twin with her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner, and, of course, it’s super luxe! 

Showing off for the ‘gram, the 37-year-old reality star was super thrilled to show off her new neon lime Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which carries the price tag of $240k. 

Mrs. Kardashian West seemed quite elated as she showed her 116 million Instagram followers videos of her new luxury SUV, which she admits she first fell in love with earlier this month while driving the same make and model to 2 Chainz wedding in Miami.

See the new whip that has Kim screaming, “You guys, I got the truck of my dreams!”

“Oh my gosh, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby. I loved it so much in Miami and I kept on talking about it,” she shared excitedly. 

Excited to show off to her younger sister, Kim drove over to 21-year-old sister’s house to show off her new gift, which perfectly matches with Kylie’s bright orange vehicle. 

Ecstatic for her sister, Kylie schooled Kim on the stepping stool she needs to get to make getting into her mega size SUV easier.

ICYMI: Kim also took to the ‘gram to show off her new collection of wigs, which, funny enough, matched her new whip: "New hair to match the whip!"

(Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

This wouldn’t be the first time Kim aimed to match her whip with her wigs. Earlier this month, Kim hopped out of a yellow Lambo with a matching wig.

Spending coins like this, it may be true that Kayne’s got that “billionaire” title, even after being in the hole $53 million back in 2016.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

