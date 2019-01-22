White Couple Who 'Identify As Black' Claim Their Future Children Will Have Dark Skin

According to the 30-year-old model and her husband, Michael Eurwen , who both “identify as black” after having tanning injections, doctors say that their future children will be “Black” with “dark skin.”

Just when you thought you knew all about Martina Big , the white German model that has been "transitioning" into her own vision of a Black woman for years using extreme plastic surgeries, including 32S breast—the plot thickens.

The couple, who both use the synthetic hormone melanotan to darken their skin, got married in October and recently sat down on This Morning to share the news.

“Doctors have told you that your baby will be be Black?” This Morning’s host Holly Willoughby asked.

“Yep, they said they will be Black. We have also discussed about breastfeeding and if it is safe for me to have a baby,” Martina responded.

Shocked at the response Willoughby retorted: “If that baby is not Black, because I'm trying to understand how genetically this would be possible, will you still be close to them if you give birth to a white baby?”

“Of course, it will be a mix of me and Micheal,” Martina said, “But I'm pretty sure it will be Black, but if it is milk chocolate or a little bit lighter it doesn't matter.”