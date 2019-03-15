See How Drake's Baby Mama Reinvented Herself As A Fine Artist

You'll gasp when you see her beautiful creations!

Published 11 hours ago

It looks like all is good between Drake and the mother of his 1-year-old son, Adonis! Recently, Sophie Brussaux was spotted at his Assassination Vacation Tour concert where she reportedly received the VIP treatment. 

Speaking of Sophie, many were shocked to realize that the former adult star has a hidden talent—she’s a fine artist.

The 29-year-old has been taking her artistic talent to social media and flexing her skills with celebrity portraits of Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Angela Bassett, Angelina Jolie and many more.

See her colorful artwork for yourself:

Our forever First Lady @michelleobama

Step by step @beyonce

It seems like we’re not the only ones to take notice, either. Sophie shared her exhibition “Le Donne di Sophie B.” was on display at a luxe rooftop bar in Italy back in the fall during Milan Fashion Week. They described her work as “surrealism, symbolism and pop art,” and Sophie herself even did live painting at the show.

Talk about hidden talent!

Oh, and while we are on the topic of art, take a look at the new tattoo Drake got in honor of his son.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

