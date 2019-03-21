Insert Afromoji Here*: Thanks To One Black Woman, We Might Soon Have Afro-Textured Emojis To Trade With Our BFFs

Our daily dose of #BlackGirlMagic comes by way of Rhianna Jones, an entrepreneurial writer and content producer who found herself fed up with the flagrant lack of diversity in the digital and social media realms.

As a result, Jones set out to create a set of afro-textured emojis — men, women, boys and girls — and send an official proposal to Unicode before the closing of Women’s History Month.

“The next day, [I learned] Tinder’s interracial emoji petition got approved — a year after their Change.org campaign, which also inspired me as a biracial woman,” Jones told BET.

A Chicago native, Jones currently resides in her second home of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, where the borough’s cultural capital and communal spirit helped to inform the 28-year-old’s latest creative pursuit.

“I was in a room full of bold, beautiful Black girls, [with] Solange’s 'Binz' on repeat, and, frankly, I was just over the lack of representation,” she recalled. “I researched the official submission process and decided to do something about it.”

In the end, Jones simply wants for the gatekeepers of electronic messaging to match Black people's real-life makeup and swagger with the appropriate symbols: “When an afro’d person walks into a room, you know that person has something to say. We wanna slide into your DMs with that same big-hair energy — insert Afromoji here.”

Get better acquainted with Rhianna Jones in a brief Q&A below, plus more about the design process and gravity of such an emoji. After, be sure to sign her petition here.