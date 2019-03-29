Savage! Fenty Muse And Model Slick Woods Says That She Was Spanked By Rihanna While She Was In Labor

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Fenty model Slick Woods gave a very interesting account of the moments before she gave birth to her son, Saphir, after just walking the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show during NYFW last September.
As told to Vogue UK, the bald beauty said that she was informed that she would never have a child naturally. It was only when her agent told her that she appeared a little “chubby” when attending Coachella that she decided to visit her doctor.
She was pleasantly surprised when she got a sonogram that revealed that she was not only in her last trimester, but she would also be having a boy.
Fast forward to the day that she closed the Savage show wearing pasties, thigh-highs and stilettos in a look that left little to the imagination she recalled this:
“My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip. I was already 2cm dilated when I left the show, and I was in labour for another 18 hours.”
Like a true runway beast, she walked that catwalk and then strutted her way to the delivery room where she described the atmosphere as “out of control.”
Luckily, she had the support of her doula, Erykah Badu. “There was my agent and my baby’s daddy and Erykah Badu on FaceTime, acting as my doula. Then suddenly there he was: my miracle. I have no words for what it felt like to hold him for the first time,” Slick reminisces.
Slick Woods proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to runways — and labor. Serve, sis, serve!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)
