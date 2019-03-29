Savage! Fenty Muse And Model Slick Woods Says That She Was Spanked By Rihanna While She Was In Labor

Fenty model Slick Woods gave a very interesting account of the moments before she gave birth to her son, Saphir, after just walking the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show during NYFW last September.

As told to Vogue UK, the bald beauty said that she was informed that she would never have a child naturally. It was only when her agent told her that she appeared a little “chubby” when attending Coachella that she decided to visit her doctor.

She was pleasantly surprised when she got a sonogram that revealed that she was not only in her last trimester, but she would also be having a boy.