Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spend $11k Per Night On A Babymoon Before Moving Into New Home

Before the couple becomes a trio, Duke and Duchess of Essex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a little vacation or “Babymoon” and visited Hook, Hampshire in England and stayed at a pricey five-star hotel.

The royal couple rested in one of the most expensive rooms at the luxurious Heckfield Palace. The £10,000 (equalling $11,000) a night, Long Room apartment is equipped with everything a couple could ask for including multiple terraces and a stunning dining room for entertaining guests. The extravagant mansion also has its own Bodyism fitness studio, with a range of classes on offer, which is perfect for the American-born princess who loves to pratice Yoga.

After the soon-to-be mom and dad finish their three-day stay in Hook, they will be moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage, a little over 25 miles west of London, that has been purposely renovated to accommodate their staff and growing family with five bedrooms.