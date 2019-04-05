Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spend $11k Per Night On A Babymoon Before Moving Into New Home

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) attend a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. - The Queen hosted a reception to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the investiture of Britain's Prince Charles, her son, as the Prince of Wales. Prince Charles was created The Prince of Wales aged 9 on July 26th 1958 and was formally invested with the title by Her Majesty The Queen on July 1st 1969 at Caernarfon Castle. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Published 10 hours ago

Before the couple becomes a trio, Duke and Duchess of Essex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a little vacation or “Babymoon” and visited Hook, Hampshire in England and stayed at a pricey five-star hotel.

The royal couple rested in one of the most expensive rooms at the luxurious Heckfield Palace. The £10,000 (equalling $11,000) a night, Long Room apartment is equipped with everything a couple could ask for including multiple terraces and a stunning dining room for entertaining guests. The extravagant mansion also has its own Bodyism fitness studio, with a range of classes on offer, which is perfect for the American-born princess who loves to pratice Yoga. 

After the soon-to-be mom and dad finish their three-day stay in Hook, they will be moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage, a little over 25 miles west of London, that has been purposely renovated to accommodate their staff and growing family with five bedrooms. 

(Photo: The Image Direct)

The English-meets-California style home will have a few special features like a new green-energy center and springy “floating floor” (perfect for yoga).

They are also adding bookcases built into alcoves and a custom kitchen and dining room, where Harry plans to “do some entertaining,” including hunting parties, says one of the Duke’s friend.

“I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing,” says a longtime friend.

The lucky couple is expected to give birth to their first bundle of joy next month. We'll be keeping up with our favorite royals on their new Instagram for updates!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

