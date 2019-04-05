Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spend $11k Per Night On A Babymoon Before Moving Into New Home

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Before the couple becomes a trio, Duke and Duchess of Essex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took a little vacation or “Babymoon” and visited Hook, Hampshire in England and stayed at a pricey five-star hotel.
The royal couple rested in one of the most expensive rooms at the luxurious Heckfield Palace. The £10,000 (equalling $11,000) a night, Long Room apartment is equipped with everything a couple could ask for including multiple terraces and a stunning dining room for entertaining guests. The extravagant mansion also has its own Bodyism fitness studio, with a range of classes on offer, which is perfect for the American-born princess who loves to pratice Yoga.
After the soon-to-be mom and dad finish their three-day stay in Hook, they will be moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage, a little over 25 miles west of London, that has been purposely renovated to accommodate their staff and growing family with five bedrooms.
The English-meets-California style home will have a few special features like a new green-energy center and springy “floating floor” (perfect for yoga).
They are also adding bookcases built into alcoves and a custom kitchen and dining room, where Harry plans to “do some entertaining,” including hunting parties, says one of the Duke’s friend.
“I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing,” says a longtime friend.
The lucky couple is expected to give birth to their first bundle of joy next month. We'll be keeping up with our favorite royals on their new Instagram for updates!
(Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
