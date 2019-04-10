Meghan Markle Puts Her Foot Down With A Birth Plan That Involves Having The Royal Baby At Home

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 11: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to avoid a media frenzy.

Exciting news! In anticipation of their royal bundle of joy due later this month, reports are surfacing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have set a birthing game plan to avoid a media frenzy!  

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
According to the Daily Mail, friends of Meghan revealed that the 37-year-old former Suits actress has plans to birth her first child via midwife in the comfort and privacy of their new home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: A general view of Frogmore Cottage at Frogmore Cottage on April 10, 2019 in Windsor, England. The cottage is situated on the Frogmore Estate, itself part of Home Park, Windsor, in Berkshire. It is the new home of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo by GOR/Getty Images)
"When it comes to giving birth, every woman has to decide what's best for her and what's best for her baby. The Queen's team will be involved, but it has not been decided how much yet," a source revealed. 

With her husband right by her side “every step of the way,” it is possible that Meghan could give birth without any pain relief at all, although she can benefit from numerous relaxation options including a warm bath, a birth pool, TENS (a machine the uses low voltage electric current to relieve pain) or hypnobirthing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 07: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. The Endeavour Fund awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who welcomed their three children at St. Mary's hospital, Meghan decided to follow the footsteps of the Queen, who gave birth to each of her four children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

Although the plan is a home birth, according to sources, the soon-to-be mom and dad have not entirely ruled out a hospital delivery for precaution sake due to Meghan’s age. 

“It is her favored choice, but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time,” a source said about the couple’s choice to opt for home birth.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 5: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The good news is, there is not too much to worry about, according to Meghan’s friend, who said the Duchess is in “extremely good health,” while another friend (in America) said that Meghan has “sailed” through her pregnancy.

Without a doubt, excitement builds for the welcoming of new royalty!

Written by Tweety Elitou

