WATCH! I Got A Butt Lift With No Plastic Surgery Or Injections The Day Before My Vacation

Before you go on any tropical getaway, you try your best to get vacation-ready— the perfect mani-pedi, a bikini wax and a booty lift? Yes, a booty lift is totally possible before going on vacation without any invasive procedures that require needles or going under the knife. As Lifestyle Editor for BET.com, when I discovered that New York City-based BeautyFix MeSpa offered Vacuum Butt Therapy as a more safe alternative to getting a voluptuous backside, I knew it was my duty to try it out. So what better timing than the day before my getaway to Tulum, Mexico?

Vacuum Butt Therapy has no downtime, so once your booty is pumped, you’re good to go. However, it is temporary and a quickie fix right before a holiday or event. Still, this is a solid solution to getting an Instagram-worthy bikini photo without committing to a Brazilian Butt Lift.

The technology delivers a tighter, lifted and contoured behind, with improved firmness, toned and smooth skin and better contouring within four treatments. I only had one to start and already noticed the lift in my backside!

According to BeautyFix, it works by “melting the fat pockets that cause dimpled and lumpy skin, repositioning some of malleable fat for a more appealing buttock contour. Broken down fat is then deposited naturally through the body, via the lymphatic system.”

I’m a petite woman, that some may say is lacking in the booty-area but after the Butt Vacuum Therapy I was impressed with the pump it gave my little cheeks in about thirty minutes or so. The machine AKA the vacuum that you’re hooked-up to may feel slightly uncomfortable at first but only because it’s an awkward feeling of the device literally pumping up your booty. Only half hour of awkwardness to slay my vacation pics? I’ll take it!

Watch my complete experience with Butt Vacuum Therapy below: