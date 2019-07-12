Fearless Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Rented A $23M 'Shark House' In Hollywood

Written by Tweety Elitou

Our favorite FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, was living in the lap of luxury when she rented a $23 million “Shark House” located in the Hollywood Hills for a day or two.

(Photo: Compass / Luxury Level Photography / Tomer Fridman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency)















According to TMZ, the 55-year-old mom stayed at the newly constructed home, which is known as the Shark House. The house received its name because it has a 300-gallon sit-in shark tank with actual sharks swimming around the two-foot deep pool. No need to fear this construction, because there are several stone slabs sitting on the water's surface so that adventurous visitors can actually step over the water, while a larger platform serves as a spot for a chair and table where someone could actually sit and watch the sea creatures swimming past.

Boasting a spectacular view of the city, the ritzy home is up for sale and has never been lived in. Sources at the Daily Mail UK say that the home is located on Swallow Drive and has a lot of “heavy security” cameras that had to be turned off during Michelle’s stay. The house has walls of glass for amazing lighting and allows an almost 360-degree view of Los Angeles.

The house is also equipped with luxurious treats that include a full spa and wellness center, indoor and outdoor pools, and a full movie theater and entertainment area.

Is there a chance that Mrs. Obama has her sights set on living in this California home? No one knows for sure, but a realtor who is well connected in the area tells TMZ that Michelle might be checking out the neighborhood so that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, can settle down and enjoy life as empty nesters now that both girls, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, are off at college.

It also seems to be the best place to locate since inking their recent deal with Netflix. While the former first lady was in town, she visited talent agent Bryan Lourd, the boss of Creative Artists Agency, at his home in nearby Westwood. It will be exciting to see where the very sprightly and loving Obamas choose to relax and chill in their retirement days.