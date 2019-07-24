Singer Gets Ripped Apart For Making 'Light Skin Girl', A Colorism Anthem Remix To Beyoncé And Blue's Song On ‘The Gift’

By now, you’ve either heard about the #BrownGirlChallenge, you’ve participated in it-- or both!

Since Beyoncé dropped her 27-song soundtrack titled, The Lion King: The Gift, Black women all over the world have been rejoicing and flaunting their beautiful sun-kissed skin on social media along with the hashtag #BlackGirlChallenge.

For those living under a rock, “Brown Skin Girl,” a four-minute song included on the soundtrack featuring Beyoncé and her 7-year-old daughter with rapper husband Jay-Z, Blue Ivy. Naturally, the song has become an anthem for Black women, particularly women of darker complexions thanks to lyrics that pay homage to women like Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Lupita Nyong’o who are breaking down barriers with their beautifully melanated skin.

Besides selfies surfacing on our timelines with the trending hashtag, BeyHive members hopped on the opportunity to show off their singing chops. While many are getting loads of praises, one Twitter user is receiving loads of attention and some serious backlash.

“Had to do it for the light skinned beauties. Brown Skin Girls Cover,” @therealmaj captioned a video of herself remixing Beyoncé’s song, before questioning the Twitterverse. “ What do you think??”