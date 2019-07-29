See Inside Keyshia Cole's Fabulous Floral Baby Shower Just Days Before Her Due Date

Written by Tweety Elitou

Over the weekend, close friends and family members gathered to party with Keyshia Cole as she prepared to welcome her first child with 23-year-old rapper boyfriend, Niko “Khale” Hale!

Styled in a sheer white ensemble with a stunning blue and white floral wreath crown, the “Heaven Sent” singer glowed like an angel as she greeted guests who attended her baby shower, including her biological mother Frankie Lons, her adoptive mother Yvonne Cole, her cousin Maquisha Miller, Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Paris Phillips and Zell Swag and many others.

Just days away from welcoming her baby boy, Keyshia posted a series of photos from her baby shower expressing her excitement to be able to share her nine-month journey on her upcoming baby special airing on BET.

“COUNTDOWN THREE DAYS TO GO,” the 37-year-old excitedly shared on an Instagram post. “#1 I’m so happy I got a chance to film this process, and #2 to have been able to bring it back home to BET!! Where it all started!!!”

Surrounded by a sea of blue decor and florals, the event appeared to have gone on without a hitch. Keyshia even decided to flex her singing chops!

After a quick outfit change into denim overalls, attendees headed inside to continue the party with music, dancing, and lots of fun.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be who have been dating since 2018!

This makes baby no. 2 for Keyshia who co-parents with her ex-husband NBA player Daniel Gibson. Viewers will have the opportunity to follow Keyshia's pregnancy journey on her new untitled reality series coming soon to BET. Stay tuned for more!