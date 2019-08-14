'Body of Work': Nazanin Mandi Pimentel Discusses Breaking A Diet Pill Habit

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
In the age of Instagram everyone is striving for perfection, but that ambition may come with a price. Model, actress and singer Nazanin Mandi Pimentel understands this more than anyone.
According to research done on diet pill abuse statistics, by the age of 19, about 20% of girls used diet pills and 62.7% used “unhealthy weight control behavior.” Kicking these habits can be hard, but it is possible with dedication and consistency.
This week on our “Body of Work” series, Nazanin, the wife of singer Miguel, speaks on her fitness regime and breaking her addiction to diet pills. Prior to shifting to a healthy, fitness-based lifestyle, she explained her mindset concerning her health was actually very toxic. She did, and sometimes still does, struggle with body dysmorphia.
There was a point in her career where she weighed 102 pounds. Even then, she still believed that she was too big and her clothes weren’t fitting correctly. Her habits were beginning to affect her mind, along with her mood. Once she turned 30 years old, Nazanin had a realization that she no longer wanted to continue this unhealthy lifestyle and mindset.
“As an individual and a grown woman, I knew I could not live this way. I could not look at myself the way I did. And I could not live the rest of my life looking at myself the way I did. I couldn’t have certain relationships be the way they were. Everything had to evolve, everything had to change, or I knew I would be depressed and unhappy for the rest of my life," Nazanin explained.
Adjusting to no longer taking her diet pills wasn’t an easy journey. Nazanin shared that she went through therapy to help get acclimated to living a new lifestyle. The transformation has been quite an experience but, with dedication, she has come a long way. Nazanin sticks to a weekly fitness regimen that has helped her with managing anxiety and staying in control.
Related: See Nazanin Mandi and more of your favorite stars putting in work at the gym.
Nazanin’s fitness routine consists of working out five days a week. Three days a week she is with her trainer. The other days are either her working out alone, or hiking with friends. One thing she loves to focus on is abs, she feels if her core is strong and aligned the rest will follow. She works with weights, and squats often as well.
When her breathtaking wedding to Miguel rolled around, her wedding workout regime came with ease. Since Nazanin was already working out on a schedule, she says she didn't miss a beat when preparing to slip into that wedding dress. They even worked out the morning of the wedding! Now that's dedication.
Ultimately, Nazanin wants women to realize that we all go through tough times despite the misconceptions from our social media feeds. An Instagram may look perfect, but no one is actually perfect. The body is a work of art, so for healthy maintenance; balance, dedication, and consistency are key.
Watch to see Nazanin discuss her journey to a healthy life in her episode of Body of Work!
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS