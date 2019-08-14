'Body of Work': Nazanin Mandi Pimentel Discusses Breaking A Diet Pill Habit

In the age of Instagram everyone is striving for perfection, but that ambition may come with a price. Model, actress and singer Nazanin Mandi Pimentel understands this more than anyone.

According to research done on diet pill abuse statistics, by the age of 19, about 20% of girls used diet pills and 62.7% used “unhealthy weight control behavior.” Kicking these habits can be hard, but it is possible with dedication and consistency.

This week on our “Body of Work” series, Nazanin, the wife of singer Miguel, speaks on her fitness regime and breaking her addiction to diet pills. Prior to shifting to a healthy, fitness-based lifestyle, she explained her mindset concerning her health was actually very toxic. She did, and sometimes still does, struggle with body dysmorphia.

There was a point in her career where she weighed 102 pounds. Even then, she still believed that she was too big and her clothes weren’t fitting correctly. Her habits were beginning to affect her mind, along with her mood. Once she turned 30 years old, Nazanin had a realization that she no longer wanted to continue this unhealthy lifestyle and mindset.

“As an individual and a grown woman, I knew I could not live this way. I could not look at myself the way I did. And I could not live the rest of my life looking at myself the way I did. I couldn’t have certain relationships be the way they were. Everything had to evolve, everything had to change, or I knew I would be depressed and unhappy for the rest of my life," Nazanin explained.

Adjusting to no longer taking her diet pills wasn’t an easy journey. Nazanin shared that she went through therapy to help get acclimated to living a new lifestyle. The transformation has been quite an experience but, with dedication, she has come a long way. Nazanin sticks to a weekly fitness regimen that has helped her with managing anxiety and staying in control.

