Nearly Half Of All Americans Wear The Same Pair Of Underwear For 2 Days Or More

Written by Tweety Elitou

Whew, chile! Our nose is detecting something seriously fishy is going on! If you remember, earlier this year Black Twitter erupted in a huge debate over whether or not you should wash your legs in the shower. In fact, it got so bad that Kevin Hart had to publicly demand fans wash their legs.

Related | Soaps That Will Make You And Taylor Swift Want To Wash Your Legs In The Shower Now, there’s a new survey revealing 45% of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for two days or more—and naturally, it’s causing quite a foul response.

According to underwear company Tommy John, after surveying 1,000 men and women in the U.S., not only did they unveil America's dirty secret, but they also learned that 13% claim to have worn the same pair for a week or more. With their undies in a bunch, Black Twitter quickly lashed out in disbelief of the smelly truth.

We think we speak for everyone when we call this cringe-worthy report completely unacceptable, especially with Earth experiencing the hottest July on record and #HotGirlSummer in full effect! You may also want to know, according to the report, men were 2.5 times more likely to wear the same undies for a prolonged period compared to women.

TMI? Yes! To be honest, this entire topic has us shooketh (and a little apprehensive about sitting on the train during our evening commute).