EXCLUSIVE: Dominican Netflix Star Dascha Polanco Says Don't Take Your Wig Off And Have It Stink

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

With the finale season of Orange Is The New Black hitting Netflix and the runaway success of When They See Us, Dascha Polanco has certainly been living the ever-popular “Hot Girl Summer” movement started by Megan Thee Stallion. The Dominican-American actress did some much-deserved celebrating like anyone would, at a bar. Naturally. Proving she has many talents, some of them more hidden than others, Polanco actually got behind the bar at Las Lap in NYC while celebrating National Rum Day (Aug. 16) with BACARDÍ to serve drinks. After shaking up some yummy rum cocktails for guests, she spilled on her on-screen triumphs and that she will soon release a new album.

BET: How have you been living your best “hot girl summer” leading into the finale season of Orange Is The New Black? Dascha Polanco: I've been doing for filming In The Heights, I've been working on music, I've been singing, I've been developing as an artist, I'm evolving as a woman and finding my truth. So that’s me, I'm always working on something and you know, backing it up. It’s all about finding a balance. That's important as women. B: What is one thing you think every ‘hot girl’ should practice? DP: Hygiene. I think that you can look good all you want and you know, we're so big on all of that. Yeah, you can be fashionable, but if you’re not clean, honey, that don't mean nothing. That's one of my biggest things. You can’t have a wig on and then take that shit off and it stinks.

B: How do you balance drinking and workouts? Do you practice drinking and workouts? DP: I think it's important to balance and do what works for you. I'm a social drinker when I feel like I need a drink, especially in the summer, I have one. I think it’s a time for us to celebrate and when things are going well I celebrate. When I play my dominoes, I need to have a drink. You know what I'm saying? Those kinds of things. I think it's not about restricting yourself. It's about finding balance and being consistent on what it is. And finally, quality stuff. I mean if you drink, like for example, I just tried the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho. It’s smooth. B: What’s your favorite Bacardi cocktail from tonight’s National Rum Day celebration? DP: Definitely the Rum-Around! (Available exclusively at The Lookup the month of August)

B: Let’s talk about When They See Us. What has been your reaction from the overwhelming response from the mini-doc? DP: When They See Us, that was so many emotions. I'm so excited to be part of that cast, to be part of that story in this moment is so important. That’s nominated for an Emmy and there's a couple shows that I'm part of that were nominated. So let's see what happens. Great cast. Ava [DuVernay], I feel is the greatest example of inclusivity and when it comes to telling truly diverse stories. B: You’ve played a drug addict on OITNB for 7 seasons, but more importantly you are a Latina woman playing a multi-dimensional character on-screen. What do you hope people take away from your role as Dayanara "Daya" Diaz ? DP: I think what I hope they take away is the show as a whole. I think that seven years of us having a job and having that door open goes to show you how incredibly successful something is. It's not about us being exclusive, it's about being inclusive. And I think the owners are doing a great job writing stories with women of different sizes and looks. I think most important is for us to continue to know that we are more powerful the more we unite, the more that we support our own work. We will grow and become respected and not oppressed.

(Photo: Courtesy of Bacardi)














