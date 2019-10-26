Russell Wilson Chartered A Yacht For Ciara’s 34th Birthday, And What They Did Inside Have Fans Swooning

Written by Tweety Elitou

NFL player, Russell Wilson went all out to celebrate his wife, Ciara's 34th birthday on Friday night (Oct. 25).

Chartering a luxe yacht, “Captain” Russell pulled off all the stops to ensure the perfect romantic getaway, including decorating the pathway to the sailboat with fabulous flowers and romantic lighting. Helping his wife onboard, the birthday girl was genuinely surprised when she was greeted onto the yacht by massive gold birthday balloons, tea lights, and Sade’s song, “Sweetest Taboo,” playing in the background.

The couple, who are parents to two beautiful children (their daughter Sienna, and Ciara's son with ex-fiancé Future, Future Zahir), spent the night on the water with a delicious dinner from a menu packed with a selection of salads, French bread, and a buttery poached lobster. Smitten with the intimate night, Ciara posted a series of photos from the evening, while expressing her appreciation for her husband’s planning skills. “Exactly where I wanted to be on my B Day! ❤️ Babe, you’re the best planner,” the Thinkin’ Bout You singer wrote. “You’re always so thoughtful. Being in your arms is all I need! Truly grateful.” RELATED | You Get What You Pray For! Ciara Finally Shares Her Secret Prayer That Sent Her Russell Wilson Earlier in the day, Russell posted a heartwarming birthday shout out to his wife that left many fans swooning.

“Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children,” he captioned a photo. “No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back.” As if the evening wasn’t already perfect, Russell concluded the date filled with love and passion, by gifting Ciara a black Hermès Birkin bag, priced at over $10,000. With a night of fine dining and much needed alone time, we think it is safe to say Russell’s planning resulted in a moment equivalent to a touchdown! RELATED | Ciara Just Dropped A Major Bomb About Her Premarital Relationship With Russell Wilson After dating in 2015, the Wilsons have been happily married since 2016.