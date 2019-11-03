Kenya Moore Displays Her Fit Body Just Days Before Daughters First Birthday

See The Cute Way Meghan Markle Incorporated Halloween Festivities On Her Royal Tour in New Zealand
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Just in time for her return to the 12th season of the hit reality show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore is proving that she has the bounceback and is ready to go toe-to-toe with the women in her circle. She is also proving that age is just a number and has no bearing on her body.
On November 1st, the 48-year-old former beauty pageant winner, took to the ‘gram to show off her amazing curves in nothing but a white Calvin Klein sports bra and a pair of French-cut panties.
Check out the pic of her amazing abs below.
Today, the multi-talented star posted a pic with her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly, celebrating their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, first birthday. The couple has publicly announced their separation and that they are moving in different directions. It’s nice to see the parents working together to make their little girl happy.
RELATED | Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Split After Two Years Of Marriage
Kenya will be making her return to the RHOA tonight with a bang, and looking at her physique, she won’t be single for long because this firecracker is poppin'.
Will you be watching?
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS