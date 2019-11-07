Footage Of T.I.’s 15-Year-Old Son Discussing Being Sexually Active Resurfaces After The Rapper's Remarks On 18-Year-Old Daughter's Virginity

T.I. has many folks BIG mad over his recent statements regarding his daughter’s virginity on podcast Ladies Like Us with Nazanin Mandi , wife of singer Miguel , and MUA Nadia Moham . The rapper admitted to accompanying his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist for annual appointments to check if her hymen is still intact.

“Have I? This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said.

“And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

If you’re thinking to yourself that this is a violation of rules and standards of HIPAA, well, T.I. has Deyjah sign a form at the doctor granting him access to her medical information. As you can imagine, this has exploded into a media firestorm for the 39-year-old father of six. As audiences throw in their two cents on the hot topic, leave it to the good ole internet to resurface footage from Family Hustle, a reality show on VH1 centered around his blended family with Tiny, to make a point.

The point? That T.I.’s views are double standard.

T.I. and Tiny’s 15-year-old son, King, actually admitted in June 2019 episode of their reality show that he’s been sexually active for a year. While T.I. wasn’t ecstatic upon hearing the news, he eventually laughed it off.

“I don't want any of my children to have sex before it's time for them, but who's to say when it's time?” he said.

“However, I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl. And that's just the God's honest truth. I don't think there's any father out there who'll tell you any different.”