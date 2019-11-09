Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s Birthday With An Intimate Celebration

Dream Kardashian’s 3rd birthday may not be until Sunday, but the adorable cutie has already kicked off her birthday weekend like a true member of the KarJenner camp.

On Friday (Nov. 8), Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, enjoyed a small and intimate party with her lovable cousins, Chicago West, Psalm West, and True Thompson.

Although there are few details about the party, the photos we’ve spotted online have us swooning.

Dressed in a pastel pink floral-embellished dress, the birthday girl seemed to enjoy the festivities as she placed a peck on Kim Kardashian’s lips, while a cheerful Kris Jenner looked on.