Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s Birthday With An Intimate Celebration

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter celebrated her birthday, two days early.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Dream Kardashian’s 3rd birthday may not be until Sunday, but the adorable cutie has already kicked off her birthday weekend like a true member of the KarJenner camp.

On Friday (Nov. 8), Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, enjoyed a small and intimate party with her lovable cousins, Chicago West, Psalm West, and True Thompson.

Although there are few details about the party, the photos we’ve spotted online have us swooning.

Dressed in a pastel pink floral-embellished dress, the birthday girl seemed to enjoy the festivities as she placed a peck on Kim Kardashian’s lips, while a cheerful Kris Jenner looked on.

Amongst the delightful photos uploaded on Kim’s Instagram stories, include this adorable selfie with Dream and her 1-year-old cousin, Chicago. Yes, that is Rob in the background.

Also in attendance was Dream’s other auntie, Khloe Kardashian, and her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Look at the touching moment Dream showed love to her 5-month-old baby cousin, Psalm West.

Of course, no Kardashian event would be complete without a fancy cake. In this case, a Trolls-themed birthday cake proved to be perfect for the birthday girl who dressed like “Queen Poppy,” for Halloween. 

In case you were wondering, a source told PEOPLE Blac Chyna was planning a separate party. Needless to say, Dream will have double the fun.

Happy Birthday, Dream!

(Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage)

