Feedback Received! Beyoncé's Coachella Wax Figure Is The Best One Yet, After Twitter Trashed Her Other Sculptures

Young Hollywood!: Actress Storm Reid Goes With Yara Shahidi's Younger Brother To Her Last High School Homecoming
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas just debuted a sculpture of Beyoncé that looks EXACTLY like the singer during her beloved 2018 Coachella performance (referenced by fans as Beychella). The 38-year-old superstar’s latest wax figure was unveiled on Thursday, November 14, hitting a very Bey-like hand-on-hip pose while wearing her Coachella uniform: pink hoodie, cut-off shorts and silver, fringe boots. They got it right this time around, down to the curls in her half-up do’.
RELATED | Madame Tussaud's 'Adjusted' Beyoncé Wax Figure, And It Still Doesn't Look Like Beyoncé
In the past, Twitter hasn’t been thrilled about Madame Tussauds’ Beyoncé wax figures—there’s been quite a few, too! So what went so wrong all the other times the museum tried to mimic Queen Bey’s likeness and failed? Well, after complaints of them white-washing the singer rolled in after one of their attempts, Madame Tussauds’ said: “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."
Hmm…
Well, we do know that for this new statue, a team of 20 artists spent four months and more than 500 hours working on the masterpiece. And so far, it seems Twitter approves!
In honor of this new statue, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the times Madame Tussauds got it wrong, before they got it right:
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
Presented by
COMMENTS