Feedback Received! Beyoncé's Coachella Wax Figure Is The Best One Yet, After Twitter Trashed Her Other Sculptures

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas just debuted a sculpture of Beyoncé that looks EXACTLY like the singer during her beloved 2018 Coachella performance (referenced by fans as Beychella) . The 38-year-old superstar’s latest wax figure was unveiled on Thursday, November 14, hitting a very Bey-like hand-on-hip pose while wearing her Coachella uniform : pink hoodie, cut-off shorts and silver, fringe boots. They got it right this time around, down to the curls in her half-up do’.

In the past, Twitter hasn’t been thrilled about Madame Tussauds’ Beyoncé wax figures—there’s been quite a few, too! So what went so wrong all the other times the museum tried to mimic Queen Bey’s likeness and failed? Well, after complaints of them white-washing the singer rolled in after one of their attempts, Madame Tussauds’ said: “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."

Hmm…

Well, we do know that for this new statue, a team of 20 artists spent four months and more than 500 hours working on the masterpiece. And so far, it seems Twitter approves!