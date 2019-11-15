Feedback Received! Beyoncé's Coachella Wax Figure Is The Best One Yet, After Twitter Trashed Her Other Sculptures

Beyoncé at Coachella

Feedback Received! Beyoncé's Coachella Wax Figure Is The Best One Yet, After Twitter Trashed Her Other Sculptures

More than 500 hours were spent working on this masterpiece.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas just debuted a sculpture of Beyoncé that looks EXACTLY like the singer during her beloved 2018 Coachella performance (referenced by fans as Beychella). The 38-year-old superstar’s latest wax figure was unveiled on Thursday, November 14, hitting a very Bey-like hand-on-hip pose while wearing her Coachella uniform: pink hoodie, cut-off shorts and silver, fringe boots. They got it right this time around, down to the curls in her half-up do’.

RELATED | Madame Tussaud's 'Adjusted' Beyoncé Wax Figure, And It Still Doesn't Look Like Beyoncé

In the past, Twitter hasn’t been thrilled about Madame Tussauds’ Beyoncé wax figures—there’s been quite a few, too! So what went so wrong all the other times the museum tried to mimic Queen Bey’s likeness and failed? Well, after complaints of them white-washing the singer rolled in after one of their attempts, Madame Tussauds’ said: “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures."

Hmm…

Well, we do know that for this new statue, a team of 20 artists spent four months and more than 500 hours working on the masterpiece. And so far, it seems Twitter approves!

In honor of this new statue, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the times Madame Tussauds got it wrong, before they got it right:

Yikes!
Yikes!
(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)
Whoa!
Whoa!
(Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
Better, but no!
Better, but no!
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Not quite there!
Not quite there!
(Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

NOVEMBER 17 8/7C

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC