Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of Stormi's Playroom, Featuring Black Barbie Dolls And A Personalized Louis Vuitton Bag

Written by Tweety Elitou

On Monday evening (Nov. 27), Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside her 1-year-old daughter's playroom, and we're pleased at the reality star’s choice to purchase Black Barbie dolls for baby Stormi Webster.

Using her Instagram Stories to give a tour inside the room located in her Calabasas mansion, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares a daughter with rapper Travis Scott, proudly highlighted her child's belongings for fans to see. RELATED | Kylie Jenner Says Her Stretch Marks Are A 'Gift From Stormi' And Reveals Her Weirdest Pregnancy Craving In Rare Q&A In the warmly colored room, we spotted an oversize Louis Vuitton carry bag featuring Stormi’s name written in red and white, designer clothing on a rack, storm-inspired lighting, along with toys, including noticeably brown-skin Barbies.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the tour below:

As you can see, not only are the dolls brown-skin, but they are also the same complexion of Stormi, whose little hands could be spotted playing with the toys.

We don't know about you, but we are delighted to see Stormi playing with a doll featuring her likeness! In the words of Beyoncé: “Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls.” RELATED | Kylie Jenner Holds A Place For Beyoncé At Her Friendsgiving Table

ICYMI, this makes the second playroom for Stormi, who also has a private room located inside her mommy’s office in Calabasas, California.