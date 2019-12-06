Reginae Carter Is STILL Celebrating Her 21st Birthday In Dubai Wearing An Itty Bitty Bikini And New Red Wig In The Desert

Remember your 21st birthday? Well, it’s nothing compared to Reginae Carter’s shenanigans ringing in her 21st. Lil Wayne’s oldest turned the milestone age last week (Nov. 29), but is still celebrating—just on another continent. Reginae jetted out to Dubai with friends to live it up in the desert, and that she did!

The birthday girl is slaying in kaftans, bikinis, headdresses and everything in between. What was on the agenda for fun? Reginae went for an ATV ride through the sand, hit the mall—FYI, Dubai has some of the most opulent malls in the world, so this wasn’t your regular mall trip—and did your typical swimsuit shoot by the pool. Her bestie, Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique was a guest on the fabulous excursion.

See all the fun had by the birthday girl below: