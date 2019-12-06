Reginae Carter Is STILL Celebrating Her 21st Birthday In Dubai Wearing An Itty Bitty Bikini And New Red Wig In The Desert

Simone Biles And Her Man, Fellow Gymnast Stacey Ervin Are Boo'd Up In Belize
Remember your 21st birthday? Well, it’s nothing compared to Reginae Carter’s shenanigans ringing in her 21st. Lil Wayne’s oldest turned the milestone age last week (Nov. 29), but is still celebrating—just on another continent. Reginae jetted out to Dubai with friends to live it up in the desert, and that she did!
The birthday girl is slaying in kaftans, bikinis, headdresses and everything in between. What was on the agenda for fun? Reginae went for an ATV ride through the sand, hit the mall—FYI, Dubai has some of the most opulent malls in the world, so this wasn’t your regular mall trip—and did your typical swimsuit shoot by the pool. Her bestie, Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique was a guest on the fabulous excursion.
See all the fun had by the birthday girl below:
Reginae’s trip comes after her mom, Toya Wright threw an epic birthday party for her daughter. The big night was spectacularly decorated with red roses. Regine was spotted sipping on her first legal drinks, hyping up the crowd on the mic and cheesing for the camera with friends and family.
Peep the party pics below from Reginae’s birthday bash:
Happy (belated) birthday, Reginae! Continue to shine and celebrate your birthday all month long.
