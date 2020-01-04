Jordyn Woods Links Up With Lori Harvey For The New Year

Michael Ealy Does A ‘Wife Swap’ With Comedian Gary Owen, And His Wife Clearly Isn’t Feeling It
You know the saying, New Year, New Besties—or something like that—either way, it looks like our favorite social media influencers are going to have our timelines filled with memorable moments in the new decade.
Last night (Jan. 3), Lori Harvey, 23, and Jordyn Woods, 22, hopped on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of how socialites enjoy girl’s night out in California.
In a series on IG Stories posted by the beauties, the fabulous friends can be seen cruising through the night before arriving at their destination, Nobu Malibu—a Japanese restaurant, bar, and lounge.
Heading into the bathroom for the coveted bathroom selfie, the duo seemed to be in perfect harmony as they struck a pose, perfectly in sync.
“But forrealll, why did we do the same head turn,” Jordyn captioned the Instagram video followed by several laughing face emojis, along with a heart.
Lori responded to the post, “Sisss.”
Going off the vibes, we have a feeling this won’t be the last time we spot the friends hanging out in 2020.
(Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET, Prince Williams/Wireimage)
