Chicago-Based Drag Star Shea Coulee Is A Whole Revolution

During Black history month, we often reflect on the kinds of figures who, for better or worse, had to go through something terrible to achieve something great. This is a condition of human existence, of course, but more specifically struggle can be representative of the Black experience in America. For drag artist Shea Coulee, overcoming adversity wasn’t simply an uphill climb. It was more like off-roading in a go-cart.

As one of the contestants on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shea Coulee shot into the mainstream on a rocket and eventually was named as one of New York Magazines 100 Most Influential Drag Queens. If Shea’s 800K plus , Instagram following is any indication, then, yes, that’s influence. This is why we traveled to Shea’s home in Chicago and also to a drag performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of our ongoing series with Instagram profiling Advocates for Black History Month.