Chicago-Based Drag Star Shea Coulee Is A Whole Revolution

Shea Coulee in pink dress on pink carpet

Chicago-Based Drag Star Shea Coulee Is A Whole Revolution

Shea Coulee is taking a stand for body positivity and acceptance.

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Danielle Prescod

During Black history month, we often reflect on the kinds of figures who, for better or worse, had to go through something terrible to achieve something great. This is a condition of human existence, of course, but more specifically struggle can be representative of the Black experience in America. For drag artist Shea Coulee, overcoming adversity wasn’t simply an uphill climb. It was more like off-roading in a go-cart.

As one of the contestants on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shea Coulee shot into the mainstream on a rocket and eventually was named as one of New York Magazines 100 Most Influential Drag Queens. If Shea’s 800K plus , Instagram following is any indication, then, yes, that’s influence. This is why we traveled to Shea’s home in Chicago and also to a drag performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of our ongoing series with Instagram profiling Advocates for Black History Month.

 

View this post on Instagram

“It’s important for me to #ShareBlackStories because I don’t feel that positive Black stories get shared enough!” says drag artist, performer and advocate Shea Couleé. “I feel like in 2020, celebrating my Blackness is just being unapologetic in my Blackness.”⁣ ⁣ Shea came up in the Chicago drag scene and even competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “It’s fun to be able to go and create your own persona and your own rules and your own world onstage for three to five minutes,” says Shea. “I am a Black, gay drag queen who makes my living doing what I love.”⁣ ⁣ This Black History Month, we’ve partnered with @bet to #ShareBlackStories and support #Advocates doing amazing work on Instagram and beyond. New episodes drop every Tuesday in February. 🖤

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

When you think of drag, you might immediately think of the drama, the wigs, the costumes, the lip syncing, but what you don’t see are the normal every day moments, like Shea and their partner making a blueberry pie at home.

Shea's life is anything but ordinary but at the end of the day, Shea, no matter how famous, is still a person who has had the rough time of exploring self-love and patience with the world watching.

Now, Shea dedicates their time to spreading that message and encouraging others to do the same, living and loving authentically and spreading positivity through drag performances. 

Check out Shea Coulee's IGTV series for 'Advocates'. 

 

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style