Photos! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis Welcome Newborn Son With First Images

Malika Haqq is officially a mommy after announcing her pregnancy back in September!
On Monday, the reality star and new mom proudly announced the exciting news by posting a photo on her Instagram introducing fans to her son, Ace Flores, who was born on Saturday (Mar. 14).
“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star captioned an Instagram photo showing her newborn’s tiny hands resting on hers and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.
This makes baby number two for the rapper, who also has a 10-month-old son, Genasis.
The proud papa also posted on Instagram welcoming his newborn. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” O.T. captioned a photo giving fans a first look at the baby boy wrapped in a hospital nursery blanket.
How sweet!
Join us as we congratulate Malika and O.T. on their new addition.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
