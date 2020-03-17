Photos! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis Welcome Newborn Son With First Images

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis

This is the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star’s first child.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Malika Haqq is officially a mommy after announcing her pregnancy back in September! 

On Monday, the reality star and new mom proudly announced the exciting news by posting a photo on her Instagram introducing fans to her son, Ace Flores, who was born on Saturday (Mar. 14).

View this post on Instagram

♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020

A post shared by Malika (@malika) on

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star captioned an Instagram photo showing her newborn’s tiny hands resting on hers and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

This makes baby number two for the rapper, who also has a 10-month-old son, Genasis

The proud papa also posted on Instagram welcoming his newborn. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” O.T. captioned a photo giving fans a first look at the baby boy wrapped in a hospital nursery blanket.

View this post on Instagram

♠️ Ace. I love you 03.14.20

A post shared by O.T. GENASIS (@otgenasis) on

How sweet! 

Join us as we congratulate Malika and O.T. on their new addition. 

 

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

