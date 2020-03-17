Photos! Malika Haqq And O.T. Genasis Welcome Newborn Son With First Images

On Monday, the reality star and new mom proudly announced the exciting news by posting a photo on her Instagram introducing fans to her son, Ace Flores , who was born on Saturday (Mar. 14).

Malika Haqq is officially a mommy after announcing her pregnancy back in September!

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star captioned an Instagram photo showing her newborn’s tiny hands resting on hers and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

This makes baby number two for the rapper, who also has a 10-month-old son, Genasis.

The proud papa also posted on Instagram welcoming his newborn. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” O.T. captioned a photo giving fans a first look at the baby boy wrapped in a hospital nursery blanket.