Drake Takes Fans On A Tour Of His $100 Million Toronto Compound

Written by Tira Urquhart

Drake has never been one to shy away from flaunting his lavish lifestyle and he isn’t stopping any time soon. The 33-year-old superstar rapper and his luxurious home are featured on the May cover of the iconic Architectural Digest magazine. The Toronto home which Drake named, “The Embassy,” was designed by Ferris Rafauli.

Speaking to AD, Champagne Papi explained the inspiration behind his manor’s luxe design. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” he noted. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” The 50,000 square-foot home features chandeliers and grand staircases. It also has a theater room outfitted with matching KAWS Dissected Companion figures, several vintage NBA jerseys, and a collection of figurines. One of the other stand-out features of the house is its official NBA-size basketball court, decorated with OVO-inspired imagery, there is also a bespoke Bösendorfer concert grand piano designed in collaboration with Rafauli and Takashi Murakami.

While there are seemingly plenty of special places throughout home, Drake divulged his all-time favorite spot: his 3,200-square-foot bedroom and accompanying 1,100-square-foot covered terraces. “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day. The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.” Naturally, Drake has a two-story closet that’s said to be “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal, and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs,” to house his massive sneaker collection along with a subsection of the closet dedicated to displaying his rare collection of Hermès Birkin bags that perhaps he’s saving for that special someone. With all the extravagant details and gorgeous furnishings, it’s safe to say that Drake’s sprawling palace is fit for a king! Related | Drake Gets Bored In Quarantine And Decides To Show Off His Insanely Expensive Sneaker Collection To read the full article, click here.