Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Luna’s 4th Birthday In Quarantine With 3 Cakes And Breakfast In Bed

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna is one year older!
The celebrity couple made sure their daughter’s 4th birthday on April 14 felt extra special despite the novel coronavirus crisis.
John posted a sweet photo of Luna in a yellow princess dress, a white shawl and matching gloves fit for a birthday princess. His caption read: “Luna's living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time.”
Chrissy also shared a series of videos documenting Luna’s milestone moment. It started with her very first breakfast in bed featuring waffles and fruit salad and ended with an opulent cake cutting with three different options.
Like many parents with children celebrating spring birthdays this year, Chrissy and John got creative with their at-home party to ensure Luna enjoyed her special day!
(Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.)
