Toya Johnson’s New Makeup Artist, 2-Year-Old Daughter Reign, Flexes Her Skills!

On Monday (April 13), the toddler posted her first makeup tutorial featuring her mom as the model, and the results are too cute for words.

While most celebrities have found themselves without a glam squad due to social distancing practices, Toya Johnson never has to worry about missing a day of glam thanks to her two-year-old daughter, Reign Rushing .

“I have a new makeup artist guys,” Toya captioned the Instagram video. “How did she do?”

Videotaped in front of her very own pink vanity, the future MUA carefully glossed her mother’s lips before adding a touch of pink blush upon her client’s request.

Always a professional, Reign knows the importance of having her client’s approval of their glam, so it only made sense that the cutie asked her mom to look in the mirror before sending her off on her way.

“Oh my goodness. I am so beautiful,” Toya gushed. “Thank you!”

After receiving rave reviews from her mom, Reign closed up shop by cleaning up her workstation. How sweet!